13:51, 01 April 2016 | GMT +6
Vehicular traffic restricted in three regions due to bad weather
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Restrictions on the movement of vehicles introduced in Karaganda, Kyzylorda and Aktobe regions, the press service of the RSE "Kazakhavtodor" reported Friday.
Due to deteriorating weather conditions "Kyzylorda-Pavlodar" 216-410 km section of road in Karaganda region is closed for all types of vehicles.
Kyzylorda region's authorities have closed a section of road "Kyzylorda-Pavlodar" 12-216 km for all types of vehicles due to worsening weather conditions.
In addition, a section of the road "Kandyagash-Emba-Shalkar-Irgiz" (200-220 km) in Aktobe region has been closed for all types of vehicles. Forecasters predict sleet precipitation and black ice in the region.