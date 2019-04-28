EN
    15:44, 28 April 2019 | GMT +6

    VeloBurabay 2019 cycling race held in Burabay resort

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM Annual VeloBurabay cycling race gave a start to the cycling season in Akmola region in 2019. This year's event was dedicated to the celebration of the Day of Unity of Kazakhstan People and the Year of Youth.

    According to leader of Kokshetau's cycling community Yerlaz Zhayikbayev, more than 200 people registered for the race. About 100 of them toed the starting line. Among them are professional sportsmen, governmental officials, representatives of NGOs, SMEs and amateurs of cycling sport. All of them had to ride 28km in the territory of Burabay resort.

    The goal of the event is popularization and propagation of healthy life style and promotion of cycling sport, Yerlaz Zhayikbayev says.

