    12:01, 16 February 2017 | GMT +6

    Venezuela Blocks CNN en Español

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Government in Venezuela ordered the suspension of CNN en Español, days after the network aired a reports alleging passports and visas were being sold illegally at Venezuela's embassy in Iraq, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Foreign Minister Delcy Rodríguez accused the network of "imperialistic media operation" and added that the whistleblower in this story was a Venezuelan linked to the opposition and working for "imperialist" agencies.

    'CNN en Español signal became unavailable on Venezuela's major cable providers shortly after Venezuela's National Telecommunications Commission (Conatel) ordered cable companies to pull it immediately.

    Conatel accused CNN of slander and distortion and added it was violating free speech rights protected by the Venezuelan constitution

    Country's opposition has already condemned Conatel's decision as anti-democratic.

     

    World News
