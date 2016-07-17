Venezuela re-opens Colombian border to allow shoppers to cross

LONDON. KAZINFORM Venezuela has opened its border with Colombia for the second time this month to allow people to cross over to shop for basic foods and medicines.

Last week 35,000 crossed over for the first time since the border was closed a year ago by President Nicolas Maduro to fight cross-border crime.

Officials said they were expecting even larger crowds this weekend.



Many basic goods are in short supply in Venezuela because of a severe economic crisis in the country.



The border across a pedestrian bridge connecting Tachira in Venezuela and Cucuta in Colombia opened on Saturday, a day earlier than authorities from both countries had previously announced.



Officials said they wanted to avoid the build-up of too many people.



It was expected to stay open for about 12 hours, BBC reports.



