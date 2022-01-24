Venezuela sees record daily count of COVID-19 cases

CARACAS. KAZINFORM - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced on Sunday that the country has registered a record daily count of COVID-19 cases, Xinhua reports.

A total of 2,401 COVID-19 infections and three deaths from the disease were reported on Saturday, bringing the national counts to 467,864 and 5,402 respectively.

Maduro said that the pandemic has been «getting worse in recent days.»

The Venezuelan president added that 96 percent of people aged over 18 have been vaccinated, calling on parents to immunize their children aged over two.

He said that the country will remain open despite surging cases to avoid damage to economic and commercial activities.