Venezuelan President Maduro unharmed after attack: official

CARACAS. KAZINFORM - Venezuelan Minister of Communication Jorge Rodriguez confirmed on Saturday night President Nicolas Maduro was unhurt in an attempted attack against him, Xinhua reports.

Drones loaded with explosives exploded close to where Maduro was giving a speech. Rodriguez said Maduro was not hurt but seven National Guard soldiers were injured.

The attack happened when Maduro was giving a speech here to more than 17,000 soldiers to commemorate the 81st anniversary of the country's National Guard.

The president called the attack an assassination attempt in a later address to the nation broadcast via local TV channels.

He blamed the attack on the far-right wing factions in Venezuela, Colombia and conspirators in the United States, saying they were responsible, according to his address.

Some of those involved in the attack have been arrested and the investigation is underway, said the president.