    11:47, 19 May 2020 | GMT +6

    Venice Architecture Biennale moved to 2021

    VENICE. KAZINFORM - This year's Venice Architecture Biennale, scheduled for August 29-November 29, has been moved to May 22-November 21 2021 due to the coronavirus emergency, organisers said Monday.

    The edition is entitled How will we live together? and curated by Hashim Sarkis.
    As a consequence, the 59th International Art Expo, curated by Cecilia Alemani and due to take place next year, will in turn be postponed until 2022 when it will run from April 23 to November 27.

    Source: ANSA


