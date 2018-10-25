Venice Commission backs Kazakhstan's administrative reform

STRASBOURG. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's legislation on administrative procedures and administrative court proceedings was backed by the EC Venice Commission, Kazinform reports.

The opinion of the Venice Commission on Administrative Procedure and Justice Code was published on October 24.



According to the document, the administrative reform launched in Kazakhstan is stipulated 'by the authorities' will to optimize and simplify administrative procedures'.



"The Administrative Procedure and Justice Code represents an important step in establishing clear rules in the field of administrative procedures and administrative justice," the document reads.

It is said that the reform is well prepared and the draft Code is of good quality. The text integrates a wide range of legal provisions filling a number of existing gaps in national legislation and introducing new mechanisms and procedures introducing positive international examples.

"The text, if adopted, could give an important impulse to further reforms in the administrative field," the Commission concluded and thanked the Ministry of Justice of Kazakhstan, the Supreme Court and other institutions 'for the excellent co-operation during the preparation of the opinion'.



The new Administrative Procedure and Justice Code will be submitted for the Parliament's consideration in December 2018.