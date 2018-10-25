EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:54, 25 October 2018 | GMT +6

    Venice Commission backs Kazakhstan's administrative reform

    None
    None
    STRASBOURG. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's legislation on administrative procedures and administrative court proceedings was backed by the EC Venice Commission, Kazinform reports.

    The opinion of the Venice Commission on Administrative Procedure and Justice Code was published on October 24.

    According to the document, the administrative reform launched in Kazakhstan is stipulated 'by the authorities' will to optimize and simplify administrative procedures'.

    "The Administrative Procedure and Justice Code represents an important step in establishing clear rules in the field of administrative procedures and administrative justice," the document reads.

    It is said that the reform is well prepared and the draft Code is of good quality. The text integrates a wide range of legal provisions filling a number of existing gaps in national legislation and introducing new mechanisms and procedures introducing positive international examples.

    "The text, if adopted, could give an important impulse to further reforms in the administrative field," the Commission concluded and thanked the Ministry of Justice of Kazakhstan, the Supreme Court and other institutions 'for the excellent co-operation during the preparation of the opinion'.

    The new Administrative Procedure and Justice Code will be submitted for the Parliament's consideration in December 2018.

     

    Tags:
    Laws, decrees, orders Law and justice
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!