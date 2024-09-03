Venice Film Festival: Women over 50 are ruling the carpet

On August 28, the opening of the 81st Venice Film Festival took place on the island of Lido. The festival was distinguished not only by a record number of movie stars, but also by a record number of MILFs, Kazinform News Agency reports.

In 2023, many stars refused to attend the Venice Film Festival due to strikes by writers and actors. This year, all restrictions were lifted, so among the guests of the event were such stars as Willem Dafoe, Emily Ratajkowski, Richard Gere, Brad Pitt, Antonio Banderas, Taylor Russell, Lady Gaga. But the main roles on the red carpet went to Cate Blanchett, Nicole Kidman and Angelina Jolie.

All actresses are united by undeniable talent, but social media users noted that they also look young and fresh at 50+. On the Internet, the 81st Venice Film Festival was called a MILF festival.

Cate Blanchett walked the red carpet in an elegant black dress. Her look was complemented by nude makeup, short nails and small jewelry. TikTok users would say "very demure, very mindful".

Photo: x.com/la_Biennale

The film "Babygirl" with Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson in the lead roles received a 7-minute standing ovation. The film tells the story of a passionate affair between a startup manager and an intern. By the way, Nicole Kidman turned 57 this year, and Harris Dickinson is 28. Not without criticism.

Photo: Anadolu Agency

Angelina Jolie presented the new film "Maria", where the actress plays the main role of an opera diva. Jolie walked the red carpet in a slinky sand-colored dress by Tamara Ralph, which was complemented by a faux fur bolero. At the same time, the actress's arms and shoulders were bare. Some of viewers condemned the actress for her very thin arms with protruding veins. But most commentators agreed that Hollywood's leading MILFs, like wine, only get prettier with age.