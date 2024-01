ASTANA. KAZINFORM WorldBoxingNews.net website commented on a would-be bout between Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs) and Billy Joe Saunders (26-0, 12 KOs), according to Sports.kz.

"As Canelo has first option on May 5б 2018 in the boxing capital of the world, Golovkin would be forced to look elsewhere to battle Saunders, potentially in New York or on the WBO champion's home soil in the UK," the media says.