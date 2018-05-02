Venue of Kazakh boxer Yeleussinov 2nd pro fight revealed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani professional boxer Daniyar Yeleussinov (1-0, 1 KO) is set to return to the ring sooner than thought, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Yeleussinov is set to appear on the Luke Watkins (13-0, 9 KOs) vs Lawrence Okolie (8-0, 6 KOs) undercard at York Hall in London on June 6. There was no word on who the Kazakh boxer will fight.



Earlier it was reported that Yeleussinov made his professional debut on April 28 in the undercard of Daniel Jacobs (34-2, 29 KOs) and Maciej Sulecki (26-0, 10 KOs). He KOed American Noah Kidd (3-1-1, 2 KOs) in the third round of their six-round fight in NYC.



After the confident win, Yeleussinov claimed he wants to have seven fights this year. He mentioned potential fights in Monaco and Astana.