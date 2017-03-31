EN
    15:18, 31 March 2017 | GMT +6

    Venue of Shumenov vs. Dorticos mandatory fight revealed

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The venue where cruiserweight world titleholder Beibut Shumenov of Kazakhstan and interim titlist Yunier Dorticos from Cuba will meet in a mandatory bout for the WBA title has been revealed, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    According to Boxingscene.com, the fight will be held at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas where Shumenov currently resides. Dorticos is based in Miami. 

    Palms Casino Resort is a hotel and casino located near the Las Vegas Strip in Paradise, Nevada.

