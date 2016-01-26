Verify authenticity of alcoholic beverages with WIPON app

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Free mobile application WIPON will help Kazakhstanis check the authenticity of alcoholic beverages.

"The legislation on alcoholic beverages turnover was optimized in 2014. The law contains now a regulation, as per which the consumers have a right to check the authenticity of the product by means of their smartphones or tabs. The WIPON can be downloaded for free to iOs, Android and Windosphone platforms. It has an algorithm, able to determine the sale points of alcoholic beverages without a license, duplicates and fakes. WIPON allows consumers to quickly master the correct information in real time. All the data about illegal products are sent immediately to the Public Revenues Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Finance," an official statement reads.

The WIPON was developed by Kazakhstani specialists to fight with black market. According to the authors of the project, the WIPON will soon be modified and will be available for testing other products, such as medicines, perfume, household chemicals, food stuffs and other commodities. The application is free for use both by consumers and producers.