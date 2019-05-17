Verkhovna Rada sets Zelensky's inauguration for May 20

KYIV. KAZINFORM A solemn session of the Verkhovna Rada, at which Ukrainian President-elect Volodymyr Zelensky will take the oath of office, will be held at 10:00 on May 20.

A total of 315 MPs voted for a respective resolution, No. 10270-2, at a parliament meeting on Thursday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent. Zelensky himself insisted that Ukrainian MPs set the date for his inauguration for May 19.

May 19 is the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Political Repressions, and therefore some politicians, historians, activists believe that this is a very unsuccessful date for the inauguration of the newly elected head of state.