Verona economic forum to discuss new Eurasian cooperation prospects

MINSK. KAZINFORM The key issues of economic development in Eurasia will be discussed at the 10th Eurasian economic forum in Verona, BelTA learned from the Conoscere Eurasia Association, which has organized the event jointly with the Roscongress Foundation and the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"The major theme of the forthcoming Verona forum, which is due on 19-20 October, is Greater Eurasia as a driving force in the current international geopolitical and economic context. Discussions will be held on the aspects such as EU-EAEU cooperation, the development of the energy and financial sectors, interregional cooperation, information and digital technologies. It is expected that the forum will gather representatives of Greece, France, China, South Korea, the Latin American states and other countries," the association said.



Among the participants of the event will be businessmen, political and public figures, diplomats, experts, journalists from the Greater Eurasia countries. The organizers expect the forum to become an effective tool to conduct a dialogue with representatives of different countries and help them establish new business contacts.



In 2016 this international business forum gathered over 1,000 delegates from Austria, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belgium, Belarus, the UK, Germany, Italy, Kazakhstan, China, Malta, Mongolia, Russia, Slovakia, France, Switzerland, and more than 700 companies.