Veterans discuss state-of-the-nation address in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Representatives of veteran organizations met in Astana to discuss the main provisions of the state-of-the-nation address of President Nursultan Nazarbayev. The meeting was organized by "Kakharman Urpak" social fund at the Gumilyov Eurasian National University.

Participants of the meeting noted that the state-of-the-nation address embraces all spheres of national development taking into account latest global challenges both in economy and policy. It specifies the strategy of further betterment of the policy of economic independence, social partnership of the society and the state, improvement of human capital quality and modernization of labor market, implementation of social programs and ensuring security of the country. Gradual development of the country will continue on the basis of the previously adopted state programs, such as the 2030 Development Strategy, the 2050 Development Strategy, the Nurly Zhol economic policy and the National Plan "100 specific steps".



Key speakers also touched upon the issues of education, patriotic upbringing of the youth and social support for veterans.



Afterwards veterans of the Afghan war had a meeting with students of the university dedicated to 28 years after Soviet withdrawal from Afghanistan at which they talked about family values, patriotism and love for the country.