ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Veterinary control posts may appear on borders with Russia and Kyrgyzstan to control quality of food stuffs, this has been reported by Maksim Bozhko, CEO of the management company for the poultry industry "Shanyrak", at a press conference in Central Communications Service.

"We believe that it is necessary to install veterinary control posts at the border with the Russian Federation and the Kyrgyz Republic. National Chamber of Entrepreneurs supports us in this issue. Such posts are needed to control the quality of imported food staffs," said M.Bozhko.