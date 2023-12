ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Saryarka have defeated HC Chelmet from Chelyabinsk 3:0 at home in the Supreme Hockey League (VHL), Sports.kz reports.

The first period of the match in Karaganda was goalless. Alexander Fedoseyev of Saryarka put the hosts on the scoreboard in the middle period. In the third period Saryarka players found the target two more times. On October 17, Saryarka will host HC Zaural.