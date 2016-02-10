VHL: HC Torpedo outplayed HC Saryarka 2:1

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Torpedo defeated HC Saryarka 2:1 in a regular match of the Supreme Hockey League (VHL) in Karaganda on Tuesday, Sports.kz reports.

The first period was goalless and it was only in the second period that Maksim Belyayev put Saryarka on the scoreboard. However, Denis Stasyuk of Torpedo tied the score and sent the game into overtime.

Aleksandr Toryanik's winning score in overtime helped the visitors win.

On February 13, Torpedo will face off with HC Dynamo from Balashikha. HC Saryarka will clash with HC Dynamo on February 15.