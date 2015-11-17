VHL: Saryarka beats Russia’s Zvezda

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - As part of the championship match of the VHL Karaganda's "Saryarka" has played with "Zvezda" of Russia's Chekhov, according to sports.kz.

In the first period of the game Yegor Mazhuga and Roman Blagoy of Saryarka made first two goals. Nikolai Pronin of "Zvezda" delivered their first puck to "Saryarka" gate. During the second period Semen Koshelev from Chekhov hockey team equalized the score. In the third period of the game Roman Blagoy of Karaganda brought "Saryarka" victory. "Saryarka" (Karaganda) vs "Zvezda" (Chekhov), 3:2. November 18 the current year Saryarka will play with Buran of Russia's Voronezh.