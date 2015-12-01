EN
    11:42, 01 December 2015 | GMT +6

    VHL: Saryarka defeats Buran

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - As part of the championship match of the VHL Karaganda HC Saryarka faced HC Buran in Russia's Voronezh, Kazinform has learnt from sports.kz.

    In the first and second periods Roman Blagoy scored hat-tricks. In the third period of the game Anton Sagadeyev made double and Oleg Lomako delivered another puck into the opponent's gate. Mikhail Churlyayev and Pavel Kopytin of Buran brought the team 2 goals. As a result Saryarka won Buran with the score 6:2 (0: 1, 0: 2, 2: 3). December 6 Karaganda Saryarka will play against Torpedo in Ust-Kamenogorsk.

