ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Saryarka lost 0:2 to the visiting HC Sokol in Karaganda in a regular match of the Supreme Hockey League (VHL) on November 4, Sports.kz reports.

Sergei Barbashev of Sokol was the hero of the match scoring twice in the first and final periods of the match. On November 6 HC Saryarka will host HC Ermak from Angarsk.