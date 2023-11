ASTANA. KAZINFORM - As part of the championship match of VHL Karaganda HC "Saryarka" in Orsk has played with "Yuzhniy Ural".

The first period remained goalless. During the second period Alexander Smetanin of Yuzhniy Ural scored the only goal in this match, according to sports.kz.

Yuzhniy Ural - Saryarka, 1: 0 (0: 0, 1: 0, 0: 0)

January 9 HC "Saryarka" will play in Chelyabinsk against HC "Chelmet."