    07:42, 06 October 2015 | GMT +6

    VHL: Saryarka suffer away loss in Russia

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Saryarka based in Karaganda lost to HC Sarov in an away game of the Supreme Hockey League (VHL) on Monday (October 5), Sports.kz reports.

    Roman Konkov of Sarov was the first to put his team on the scoreboard in the first stanza. Aleksander Polyakov and Ildar Valeyev gave the Russian club a massive 3-0 lead in the middle period. Valentin Pyanov scored the only goal for Saryarka in the same period. The third stanza was goalless. On October 7 Saryarka will travel to another Russian city of Volzhsk to face HC Ariada.

    Karaganda region Sport Hockey
