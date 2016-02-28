VHL: Torpedo downed Saryarka for 2nd time in play-off series

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Torpedo defeated HC Saryarka 3:2 in the second game of the play-off stage of the Supreme Hockey League (VHL) in Karaganda on Saturday.

Belukhin put Torpedo on the scoreboard in the first period. Then, his teammates Yevgeniy Fyodorov Aleksandr Shin gave Torpedo a 3:0 lead.



Saryarka players tried to tie the score by netting two pucks in the second period. The third stanza was goalless.

Recall that Ust-Kamenogorsk-based Torpedo also won the first match of the play-off stage against HC Saryarka 2:1.

On March 1, Torpedo will host Saryarka for the third match of the play-off stage.

