EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:16, 28 February 2016 | GMT +6

    VHL: Torpedo downed Saryarka for 2nd time in play-off series

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Torpedo defeated HC Saryarka 3:2 in the second game of the play-off stage of the Supreme Hockey League (VHL) in Karaganda on Saturday.

    Belukhin put Torpedo on the scoreboard in the first period. Then, his teammates Yevgeniy Fyodorov Aleksandr Shin gave Torpedo a 3:0 lead.

    Saryarka players tried to tie the score by netting two pucks in the second period. The third stanza was goalless.
    Recall that Ust-Kamenogorsk-based Torpedo also won the first match of the play-off stage against HC Saryarka 2:1.
    On March 1, Torpedo will host Saryarka for the third match of the play-off stage.
    Source: Sports.kz

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Hockey News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!