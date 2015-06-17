VI International Mining and Metallurgical Congress kicks off in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - VI International Mining and Metallurgical Congress "Industrial policy of MMC: investments, modernization of production" has kicked off in Astana.

According to deputy Minister for Investment and Development Albert Rau, about 600 participants from 28 countries accredited for participation in the congress. An exhibition, which is being held within the congress, joined about 40 companies from 17 countries. Vice-minister called the event "preparatory work" for the World Mining Congress in 2018. Nicholay Radostovets, executive director of ALE "Republican Association of Mining and Metallurgical Enterprises" has made a welcoming speech at the event. "I am grateful to the Government of Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Investment and Development, which regularly supports the organization of the congress. Natural Resources Code will be passed through to the Parliament. On behalf of the Association of Mining and Metallurgy, I would like to ask the participants to express their views on the fundamental question of the MMC, on the formation of the new code," said N.Radostovets. A business meeting will be carried out on the sidelines of the Congress. It is informed that the plenary session of the event will be attended by First Deputy Prime Minister Bakhytzhan Sagintayev.