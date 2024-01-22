EN
    14:25, 22 January 2024

    Vice Chairman of Standing Committee of China's NPC to visit Kazakhstan

    Vice Chairman of Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress to visit Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/ Kazinform

    Hao Mingjin, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of National People's Congress of the People's Republic of China, will visit Kazakhstan January 23-27, Kazinform News Agency quotes Aibek Smadyarov, Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as saying at a briefing today.

    He said the visit aims at further strengthening of inter-parliamentary interaction.

    Hao Mingjin is expected to hold talks with the Senate and Majilis speakers – Maulen Ashimbayev and Yerlan Koshanov. He will also hold a meeting with Deputy Speaker of the Majilis Albert Rau, First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar and Chairman of Almaty Maslikhat Meirzhan Otynshiyev.

    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Author
