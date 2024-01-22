Vice Chairman of Standing Committee of China's NPC to visit Kazakhstan

Hao Mingjin, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of National People's Congress of the People's Republic of China, will visit Kazakhstan January 23-27, Kazinform News Agency quotes Aibek Smadyarov, Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as saying at a briefing today.

He said the visit aims at further strengthening of inter-parliamentary interaction.

Hao Mingjin is expected to hold talks with the Senate and Majilis speakers – Maulen Ashimbayev and Yerlan Koshanov. He will also hold a meeting with Deputy Speaker of the Majilis Albert Rau, First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar and Chairman of Almaty Maslikhat Meirzhan Otynshiyev.