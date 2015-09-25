Vice FM, EP deputies discuss bilateral coop

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan A.Volkov met today with the deputies of the European Parliament in Astana. The delegation is headed by Iveta Grigule, Chairperson of the EP delegation for cooperation with Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and for relations with Tajikistan and Mongolia.

The EP deputies arrived in Astana for the 13th meeting of the "Republic of Kazakhstan-European Union" Parliamentary Cooperation Committee. During the meeting the parties exchanged views on important issues of bilateral and regional agenda and discussed the promising areas of cooperation. The parties paid emphasized and expressed common vision of several issues as signing and ratification of the Extended Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and European Union, visa regime simplification, awarding Kazakhstan the status of a market economy, withdrawal of Kazakhstan's airline companies from the EU restrictive lists, cooperation in science and innovations as well human rights observance and the rule of law ensuring. The deputies of the European Parliament watched also a presentation on "Consultative and Advisory Body: Dialogue Platform on Human Dimension - Kazakhstan's Experience."