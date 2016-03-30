EN
    16:46, 30 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Vice Minister for Investment and Development relieved of his post

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rakhim Oshakbayev, Vice Minister for Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, has been relieved of his post.

    Head of the HR department of the ministry Marat Igaliyev shared the news via Facebook.
    "Mr. Oshakbayev was relieved of his post in accordance with the Government's decree as of March 19, 2016. Minister Asset Issekeshev and staff of the ministry thanked him for his work during a special farewell ceremony. Presently Mr. Oshakbayev pursues an academic degree abroad," Mr. Igaliyev wrote.

