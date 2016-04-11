Vice-Minister for Investment and Development visits SEZ in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Vice Minister for Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Saken Sarsenov has visited the special economic zone "PIT".

Thus, Mr. Sarsenov familiarized with an oil and gas training center, plant for the production of LED products and other objects of the SEZ.

First he visited "KBTU Drilling centre" (oil and gas industry). He was informed that the modern equipment will allow Kazakh students and professionals to get unique knowledge studying abroad. It should be noted that there are only there such training complexes in the world - in the United States, Norway and Kazakhstan.



Another object of the visit was LLP "DS Multimedia CA" engaged in the production of LED products. It is planned that the company will produce 25 thousand units of telescreens per year and 38 thousand units per year (LED equipment). This is the sixth plant of DS Multimedia in the world (Singapore, Malaysia, Egypt, Brazil, South Korea and Kazakhstan).



In addition, Mr. Sarsenov got acquainted with the projects in the sphere of IT-technologies: LLP "Blog platform YourVision", LLP "Personal Cashier", LLP "DigiBased" and others.



Today, 153 companies operate on the territory of the SEZ.