Vice Minister of Agriculture appointed in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In accordance with the Order of the Kazakh Government, Nurzhan Altayev has been appointed to the post of the Vice Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan, primeminister.kz reports.

Nurzhan Altayev was born in South Kazakhstan region in 1978. To obtain degrees in Law and Economics, he graduated from the South Kazakhstan State University named after Mukhtar Auezov in 2004 and the Academic Innovation University in 2012.

He started his career in 2002. Between 2005 and 2012, he held various positions in government bodies and worked in national companies. In the period from 2012 to 2014, he headed the Entrepreneurs Service Center and the Chamber of Entrepreneurs of South Kazakhstan region.

Since March 2014 he has been working as a Deputy Board Chairman of "Atameken" National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan.