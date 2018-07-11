Vice Minister of Agriculture appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Berik Beissengaliyev has been appointed as Vice Minister of Agriculture by the Executive Order of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan of July 11, 2018, the press service of the ministry informed.

Berik Beissengaliyev was born on February 12, 1966, in Kostanay region. He graduated from the Karaganda State University.

Between 1990 and 2011, he rose through the ranks from a professor of the Karaganda State University to CEO of KazAgro National Managing Holding JSC.

From 2012 to May 2018, he held the position of Managing Director - Member of the Management Board of Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund JSC.