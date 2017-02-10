Vice Minister of Culture about Dimash Kudaibergenov: He is in China for a reason

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Vice Minister of Culture and Sport Aktoty Raimkulova claims that the ministry has always supported Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergenov who recently reached stardom in China, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"He [Dimash] is a winner of several republican contests. We've always supported him and invited to various concerts," said Vice Minister Raimkulova at the press conference on Friday adding that Dimash ‘is a unique talent'.



She noted that professors at the Kazakh National Arts University and officials of the ministry have always respected Dimash Kudaibergenov. They recommended him for participation in various competitions, including the Slavic Bazaar in Vitebsk that the crooner won in 2015.



Raimkulova stressed that his tenacity and diligence will help the 23-year-old Kudaibergenov achieve success in the future.



"He is in China for a reason. [Dimash presently participates in the I Am a Singer reality show]. The university and the ministry supported him both financially and morally. We always support and encourage young talents, including athletes, musicians, actors, cinematographers," she said in conclusion.