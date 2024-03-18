EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    11:55, 18 March 2024 | GMT +6

    Vice Minister of Culture and Information Daniyar Kadirov relieved of his duties

    Photo credit: Press service of the Government of Kazakhstan

    Daniyar Kadirov has been relieved of his Vice Minister of Culture and Information duties, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of the Government.

    By the Government’s resolution, Daniyar Kadirov has been relieved of his post of the Vice Minister of Culture and Information due to transition to another position, a press release reads.

    Daniyar Kadirov is a native of Almaty (1975). He is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

    He began his career in 1999 in the mass media department of the Kazakh Ministry of Culture.

    In 2004-2005, he was deputy director of the youth policy department, chief of the youth and social programs department at the Ministry of Education.

    From 2005 to 2007 he served as Deputy Mayor of Stepnogorsk.

    In 2007, he joined the Executive Office of the President of Kazakhstan as chief of the state control and organizational work department.

    From 2007 to 2015, he was the Minister-Counselor of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Mongolia and Turkmenistan.

    From 2015 to 2019, he was the Executive Director at the Association of Television and Radio Broadcasting Operators of Kazakhstan.

    In 2019-2022 he worked at the President’s Executive Office as deputy chief of the department for control and consideration of appeals.

    Government of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals
