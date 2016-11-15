Vice Minister of Defense and Aerospace Industry named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Dmitry Goloburda has been appointed as Vice Minister of Defense and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Marat Igali, Director of the Tourism Department of the Ministry for Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, shared the news in a Facebook post.



"Dmitry Goloburda was designated as Vice Minister of Defense and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan by the governmental decree as of November 14," the post reads.



The Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan was founded on October 6, 2016.