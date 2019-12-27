EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:40, 27 December 2019 | GMT +6

    Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry relieved of his post

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – By a decree of the Kazakh President, Marat Nurguzhin was relieved of his post as deputy Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry in connection with the transfer to another job, Kazinform reports citing the press service of Prime Minister.

    Marat Nurguzhin was born in Akmola region in 1957. He is a graduate of the Moscow Technical College named after N. Bauman.

    Tags:
    Appointments, dismissals Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!