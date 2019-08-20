Vice Minister of Ecology of Kazakhstan appointed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM By the Government decree Sanzhar Zharkeshov was appointed the Vice Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan, the PM’s press service reports.

Born in 1986 in Karaganda region he is a graduate of the Kazakh Economy, Finance and Foreign Trade University, The University of Texas at Austin.

Throughout his professional career he worked in oil and gas sector in the U.S. Since last March up to present has acted as the Global Oil and Gas Upstream expert and management consultant at McKinsey & Company in London, the UK.