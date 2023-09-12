Vice Minister of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Government decreed to appoint Yerlan Nurpeissov as the Vice Minister of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Born in 1971 in East Kazakhstan is a graduate of the Almaty Technical Institute of the Kazakh Interior Ministry.

Throughout his career worked at the firefighting services in East Kazakhstan, emergency situations departments in Almaty and Almaty region.

Since September 2020 up to present headed the emergency situations department of East Kazakhstan.