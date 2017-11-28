Vice-Minister of Energy appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In accordance with the Government Decree, Bolat Akchulakov has been appointed to the post of the Vice-Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, according to primeminister.kz

Bolat Akchulakov was born in Atyrau in 1971. In 1993, he graduated from the Kazakh State Academy of Management with a degree in Economics.

He started his career in 1994.

In 1995-1997, he worked as a Specialist, Head of the Department, Deputy Director of the Asset Management Department of the Central Asian Bank for Cooperation and Development.

In 1997-2003, he served as a Senior Expert, Manager, Deputy Director of the Tengiz Project Department of Kazakhoil National Company, Business Analyst, Strategic Planning Manager, and Chief Financial Officer of Commonwealth & British Services Ltd.

From 2003 to 2006, he was Executive Director for asset management of JSC NC KazMunayGas joint ventures.

Between 2006 and 2008, he served as the Vice-Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan. From 2008 to 2011, he held the posts of the Managing Director of the National Welfare Fund "Samruk-Kazyna", the Director General of PSA LLP, and the Board Chairman of KazMunayGas National Company. In 2012-2014, he was the Vice-Minister of Oil and Gas of Kazakhstan.

In September 2014, he started working at AlmexPetrochemical LLP. He had been General Director of KazEnergy Association of Legal Entities since February 2016.

It should be noted that he has also been awarded the Order of Kurmet.