    09:18, 20 February 2023 | GMT +6

    Vice Minister of Enlightenment of Kazakhstan named

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Government decreed to appoint Yedil Ospan as the Vice Minister of Enlightenment of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Government’s press service.

    Born in 1983 in Turkistan region he is a graduate of the Yassawi International Kazakh Turkish University, Kazakh Law and Humanities University, and the University of Exeter.

    Prior to the appointment, Yedil Ospan held the post of the head of the social development department of the Government Office.


    Photo: primeminister.kz
