Vice Minister of Finance: Diligent taxpayers should be eligible for participating in government procurement

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Jan. 22, at a press conference held after the governmental meeting, Vice Minister of Finance Ruslan Beketayev told about the amendments to the legislation on public procurement and procurement of the quasi-public sector, primeminister.kz informs.

In previous years the Ministry of Finance focused primarily on ensuring transparency of public procurements and to date this goal has already been achieved. As Beketayev noted, the Ministry presently works on upgrading the quality of the public procurement procedures and on ensuring fair approach.



As per the bill, the companies will compete in terms of work experience and the relative price will be determined based on this.



He added that diligent taxpayers will be in priority when choosing a winner of public procurement. "Those paying more [taxes - edit] should win, since numerous companies avoding tax payment set lower prices and win," the Vice Minister said.



In addition, as part of the public procurement centralization works, the Ministry has adopted the List of Goods, Works and Services, which will enter into force on March 1, 2019.



On December 26, 2018 Head of State signed the law "On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on public procurement and procurement in quasi-public sector". The document aims at improving the public procurement procedures including those launched by quasi-public companies.