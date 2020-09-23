EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:18, 23 September 2020 | GMT +6

    Vice Minister of Healthcare of Kazakhstan relieved of her duties

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Government decreed to relieve Lyudmila Byurabekova of her duties as the Vice Minister of Healthcare of Kazakhstan according to the application made, the PM’s press service reports.

    Born in 1973 in Karaganda is the graduate of the Karaganda State Medical Academy, Kazakhstan’s Pharmaceuticals Institute, international Business Academy.

    Has been appointed to the post in April this year.


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Government Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!