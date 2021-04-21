Vice Minister of Healthcare reveals what areas of Kazakhstan are in ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Vice Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan – chief state sanitary officer Yerlan Kiyasov revealed which areas of the country are in the high-risk area in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While speaking at the press briefing of the Central Communications Service, Yerlan Kiyasov said the nationwide coronavirus tally stands at 294,946 as of April 21. As many as 252,598 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection countrywide.

According to him, Kazakhstan has been in the high-risk zone or ‘red zone’ in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection for the past 23 days.

«10 areas, including the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, and Shymkent as well as Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Akmola, Karaganda, Aktobe, Mangistau, and Kyzylorda regions are in the ‘red zone’. Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Almaty regions remain in the ‘yellow zone’. Three regions, namely Turkestan, North Kazakhstan, and Kostanay are in the ‘green zone’,» the vice minister noted.

It was added that the cities of Almaty and Nur-Sultan have been in the ‘red zone’ for the past 43 days. West Kazakhstan region has fallen into the ‘red zone’ over a month ago.