Vice Minister of Information and Communications named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Saken Sarsenov has been appointed new Vice Minister of Information and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the ministry's press service reports.

Born in 1977, Mr. Sarsenov is a graduate of the Moscow State Aviation Institute and the Eurasian Institute of Humanities.

Mr. Sarsenov joined the civil service in 2000 by taking up a post at the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan. In 2003 he was designated deputy chairman of "National Information Technologies" JSC. In 2008-2009 he was Managing Director at Kazakhtelecom JSC.

Mr. Sarsenov became Vice Minister of Transport and Communications on February 1, 2012.

Two year later he was appointed deputy chairman of the Kazakh Agency of Communications and Information.