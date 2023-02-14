Vice Minister of Justice of Kazakhstan named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Government decreed to appoint Daniel Vaisov as the Vice Minister of Justice of Kazakhstan, Kazinform learnt from the Government’s press service.

Born in 1979 in Almaty is a graduate of the Adilet Higher Law School, the National Economic University, and the Gubkin Russian State University of Oil and Gas.

Prior to the appointment headed the procurement control central service of the Baiterek National Management Holding.

Photo: primeminister.kz