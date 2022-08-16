Vice Minister of Science of Kazakhstan named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Government decreed to appoint Talgat Yeshenkulov as the Vice Minister of Science and Higher Education, the Prime Minister’s press service reports.

He was born in 1978 in Zhambyl region. He graduated from the Dulati Taraz State University, Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President, and the National School of Public Administration.

Throughout his career he worked at the Education and Science Ministry of Kazakhstan.

From June 2021 up to the present he served as the chairman of the board - rector of the Dulati Taraz Regional University.





Фото: primeminister.kz







