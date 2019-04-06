Vice ministers of digital development, defense & aerospace industry named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - New Deputy Ministers of Digital Development, Defense and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan have been appointed, Kazinform cites the Prime Minister's press service.

By the respective resolutions of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the following persons were appointed to the post of Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Defense and Aerospace Industry:

Marat Nurguzhin was born in 1957. He graduated from the Bauman Moscow Higher Technical School. He began his career in 1980. He worked at the Karaganda Polytechnic Institute, the Karaganda State Technical University, the Ministry of Education and Science, Samgau National Science and Technology Holding JSC, Qazaqstan Garysh Sapary National Company JSC. In 2016-2019, he was a Deputy Minister of Defense and Aerospace Industry.



Daryn Tuyakov was born in 1969. He graduated from the Leningrad Higher Military-Political School of Air Defense, the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University, the Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Administration under the President of the Russian Federation, and the International Academy of Business. He rose through the ranks from Deputy Commander of a Radar Unit of the Radio-Technical Troops to Deputy Minister of Information and Communications.



Ablaikhan Ospanov was born in 1986. He graduated from Gumilyov Eurasian National University and the Ualikhanov Kokshetau State University. Over the years, he worked at the National Headquarters of Zhassyl Yel Youth Labor Groups, various commercial organizations, National Information Technologies JSC, the Ministries of the Interior, Communications and Information, Transport and Communications, Investment and Development, the Agency for Communications and Information, the Central Office of the Nur Otan Party, Almaty Development Center JSC. In 2017-2019, he served as Chairman of the Management Board of Government for Citizens State Corporation.



Askhat Orazbek was born in 1976. He graduated from Buketov Karaganda State University. He began his career in 1995 as a laboratory engineer at the Institute of Applied Mathematics of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Over the years, he worked as Head of the Department for the State Secrets Protection and Informatization of the Presidential Administration, held senior positions at National Information Technologies JSC, Zerde National Information and Communication Holding, KazTransOil JSC, and TransTelecom JSC. Since February 2017, Askhat Orazbek has been Vice President of the Association of Development of Blockchain and Cryptotechnology in the Republic of Kazakhstan.