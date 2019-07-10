Vice Ministers of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan appointed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Trade and Integration Minister Bakhyt Sultanov introduced the new Vice Ministers, the primeminister.kz reports.

The Government of Kazakhstan decreed to appoint Zhanel Kushukova and Azamat Askaruly as the Vice Ministers of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan.



Kushukova was born in Petropavlovsk, is a graduate of the Kozybayev North Kazakhstan State University. For the past nine years headed the foreign policy development department at the Industry and Trade Ministry of Kazakhstan.







Azamat Askaruly born in 1984 in Almaty region is a graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh National University, the Harvard University, the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.



Since 2017 has been acting as the advisor to Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

