Vice PM attends inauguration ceremony of Tatarstan President

KAZAN. KAZINFORM - Today Kazan has held a solemn ceremony was held a solemn ceremony of inauguration of President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov.

The ceremony took place in Saidashev's Grand Concert Hall. The inauguration ceremony was attended by MPs, members of the government of Tatarstan, heads of ministries and departments, representatives of enterprises, federal authorities, public organizations, as well as heads of Russian regions. Among the honored guests were the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Dariga Nazarbayeva, first President of Tatarstan Mintimer Shaimiev, Economy Minister of Turkey Nihat Zeybekçi, presidential envoy to the Volga Federal District Mikhail Babich. The inauguration ceremony was opened by Chairman of the State Council Farid Mukhametshin. In her speech, on behalf of herself and President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev vice Prime Minister congratulated Rustam Minnikhanov and the people of Tatarstan on the victory in the elections. Recall that the election of the President of Tatarstan was held on September 13, 2015. Rustam Minnikhanov has become the ultimate winner of the election gaining 94.4 percent of the vote.