Vice PM checks Universiade 2017 venues

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister Imangali Tasmagambetov, who is also the Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the 28th World Winter Universiade, has visited today the venues of the oncoming Universiade to examine their readiness to host the event.

As Tasmagambetov’s press service informed, transport services and road safety remain the most important issues for the Universiade organizers.

“As for transport logistics, we have some experience of preparation for the OSCE Summit in Astana and Asian Winter Games. This experience can be applied in transportation of delegations and teams. However, we need to solve the problem of traffic load during the torch relay ceremony. We should take additional measures to relieve traffic pressure on streets and avoid any inconveniences for the citizens of Kazakhstan, in particular, in Astana and Almaty cities,” said Vice PM.

Tasmagambetov instructed Mayor of Almaty Bauyrzhan Baibek and all interested municipal authorities and services to check up observance of safety rules and exploitation regulations at the venues.

He also charged the Organizing Committee to check up Universiade venues’ compliance with functional requirements as well as implementation of landscaping, external lighting and decoration projects.

Less than a month left till the beginning of the 28th World Winter Universiade. In this regard, Tasmagambetov charged to launch additional measures to ensure timely readiness of the sport venues and installations, hotels, restaurants, transport system and communications as well as other city infrastructure facilities for accepting and serving foreign delegations and teams, mass media representatives, tourists and guests,.

Besides, Tasmagambetov visited Sunkar International Ski Jumping Complex and familiarized with the vehicles and equipment to be used during the Universiade, club of volunteers, press centre and attributes of the Universiade.



